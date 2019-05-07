9 of the Most Viral Memes to Come Out of the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala was last night — and while the celebrities were busy walking the red carpet in New York, the internet was busy creating memes.

Twitter and Instagram exploded with lots of discussion about the biggest stars’ ensembles. And social media users generated memes aplenty about the looks almost instantaneously.

Below, we’ve rounded up nine of our favorites.

1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner as the Evil Stepsisters

Kendall and Kylie Jenner came dressed in matching Atelier Versace looks. Kendall sported a sheer orange look with feathered detailing, while Kylie had on a purple version of the outfit, complete with a long wig.

While the girls made best-dressed lists aplenty — including ours — the internet compared their outfits to the evil stepsisters’ looks in “Cinderella.” Some offered a contemporary spin by comparing them to the sisters in the ’00s “A Cinderella Story” film, which starred Hilary Duff.

Related Lady Gaga's Met Gala Appearance Was So Buzzy, She Earned Nearly $3.5M in Word-of-Mouth Mentions A Closer Look at How Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Kylie Jenner Nailed the 2019 Met Gala Camp Theme Exclusive: Chloe Gosselin Shares the Design Story Behind Céline Dion's Met Gala Heels

Kendall and Kylie straight pulling up to the Met Gala like the evil stepsisters from Cinderella pic.twitter.com/znub24PYTY — Isaac Collins (@isaaccollins66) May 7, 2019

why did everyone slay at the #MetaGala but Kylie and Kendall showed up looking like Brianna and Gabriella from A Cinderella Story??? pic.twitter.com/eckMcS95Sv — 𝖊𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖊 (@Mysteriousskiin) May 7, 2019

2. Katy Perry as Lumiere From “Beauty and the Beast”

Katy Perry went bold for this year’s Met Gala, hitting the red carpet in a chandelier dress by Moschino and pulling together the outfit with a matching headdress and cake-stand heels. Fans thought she looked like the candelabra Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Designer: what’s your idea for your outfit

Katy Perry: lumiere from beauty and the beast

Designer: say no more pic.twitter.com/C9QRWQXP6D — Britt Turnbull (@britt_turnbull) May 7, 2019

3. Céline Dion as a Pasta Drying Rack

Céline Dion in Oscar de la Renta and Chloe Gosselin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion wore a fringed silver Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by showgirl style to this year’s Met Gala. Her shoes were custom T-strap pumps made by Chloe Gosselin. The over-the-top look reminded some of a pasta drying rack.

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

4. Jared Leto as Gibby From “iCarly”

Jared Leto in Gucci. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With Jared Leto carrying around a mold of his own head, it’s almost like he was asking to be memed. The star drew comparisons to Gibby from “iCarly,” as well as to Michael Scott from “The Office.” His bold look was by Gucci.

Cant help but wonder if Jared Leto took inspiration from Michael Scott #MetaGala pic.twitter.com/3S8uSRp6L7 — Zaynab Salim (@sw4rley_stinson) May 7, 2019

5. Cardi B as a Golgi Apparatus

Cardi B in Thom Browne. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s Met Gala look had Twitter flashing back to high school biology class. The rapper wore a Thom Browne dress with a never-ending train that looked like part of a cell.

the golgi apparatus looks so good tonight! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VKW5RxXkgt — hannah kiperman !! (@hannahkippy) May 7, 2019

6. Frank Ocean as a Security Guard

Frank Ocean in Prada. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean was understated at the Met Gala in an all-black Prada ensemble. The internet was quick to compare his look to that of a security guard (the singer himself thought he looked like a valet).

Did Frank Ocean get a side gig as security? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/rPaQpijYFc — em (@el_gibbs) May 6, 2019

7. Kim Kardashian as a Croissant

Kim Kardashian in Mugler. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian had on a curve-hugging Mugler dress complete with see-through water droplets. She teamed it with clear, droplet-covered sandals. But the look was more croissant than camp to some on Twitter.

Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy — Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) May 7, 2019

8. Billy Porter as a Golden Snitch

Billy Porter in The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter wore a gold look by the Blonds with custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes — while being carried by a host of shirtless men. Although there were plent of memes about his look, one of the most viral saw his dramatic wings compared to a Golden Snitch from the “Harry Potter” series.

150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj — M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) May 6, 2019

9. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as Barney and Betty Rubble

Lili Reinhart in Ferragamo and Paul Andrew alongside Cole Sprouse. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart — who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala — got memed as Barney and Betty Rubble from “The Flintstones.” Reinhart wore a blue Ferragamo dress with strappy sandals by Paul Andrew, while Sprouse had on a printed vest and pants with a nude top underneath. His shoes were brown boots.

i don't hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) May 6, 2019

Click through the gallery to see the best-dressed stars at the Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see celebrities at the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Lady Gaga’s Met Gala Appearance Was So Buzzy, She Earned Nearly $3.5M in Word-of-Mouth Mentions

Alexandre Birman Explains Why His Newest Shoe Is Campy Enough for the Met Gala

A Closer Look at How Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Kylie Jenner Nailed the 2019 Met Gala Camp Theme