Sign up for our newsletter today!

9 of the Most Viral Memes to Come Out of the 2019 Met Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Memes
The Best Dressed, Most Campy Looks of the 2019 Met Gala
The Best Dressed, Most Campy Looks of the 2019 Met Gala
The Best Dressed, Most Campy Looks of the 2019 Met Gala
The Best Dressed, Most Campy Looks of the 2019 Met Gala
View Gallery 59 Images

The 2019 Met Gala was last night — and while the celebrities were busy walking the red carpet in New York, the internet was busy creating memes.

Twitter and Instagram exploded with lots of discussion about the biggest stars’ ensembles. And social media users generated memes aplenty about the looks almost instantaneously.

Below, we’ve rounded up nine of our favorites.

1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner as the Evil Stepsisters

Kylie Jenner and Kendall JennerCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kylie (L) and Kendall Jenner in Versace.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kendall and Kylie Jenner came dressed in matching Atelier Versace looks. Kendall sported a sheer orange look with feathered detailing, while Kylie had on a purple version of the outfit, complete with a long wig.

While the girls made best-dressed lists aplenty — including ours — the internet compared their outfits to the evil stepsisters’ looks in “Cinderella.” Some offered a contemporary spin by comparing them to the sisters in the ’00s “A Cinderella Story” film, which starred Hilary Duff.

Related

Lady Gaga's Met Gala Appearance Was So Buzzy, She Earned Nearly $3.5M in Word-of-Mouth Mentions

A Closer Look at How Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Kylie Jenner Nailed the 2019 Met Gala Camp Theme

Exclusive: Chloe Gosselin Shares the Design Story Behind Céline Dion's Met Gala Heels

2. Katy Perry as Lumiere From “Beauty and the Beast”

Katy PerryCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Moschino Custom
Katy Perry in Moschino.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katy Perry went bold for this year’s Met Gala, hitting the red carpet in a chandelier dress by Moschino and pulling together the outfit with a matching headdress and cake-stand heels. Fans thought she looked like the candelabra Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast.”

3. Céline Dion as a Pasta Drying Rack

celine dion, oscar de la renta, chloe gosselin, met ball 2019
Céline Dion in Oscar de la Renta and Chloe Gosselin shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion wore a fringed silver Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by showgirl style to this year’s Met Gala. Her shoes were custom T-strap pumps made by Chloe Gosselin. The over-the-top look reminded some of a pasta drying rack.

4. Jared Leto as Gibby From “iCarly”

jared leto, carries his own head, gucci, met gala 2019
Jared Leto in Gucci.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

With Jared Leto carrying around a mold of his own head, it’s almost like he was asking to be memed. The star drew comparisons to Gibby from “iCarly,” as well as to Michael Scott from “The Office.” His bold look was by Gucci.

5. Cardi B as a Golgi Apparatus

Cardi B, thom browne dress, 2019 met gala, celebrity style, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Cardi B in Thom Browne.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s Met Gala look had Twitter flashing back to high school biology class. The rapper wore a Thom Browne dress with a never-ending train that looked like part of a cell.

6. Frank Ocean as a Security Guard

Frank Ocean attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Frank Ocean in Prada.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean was understated at the Met Gala in an all-black Prada ensemble. The internet was quick to compare his look to that of a security guard (the singer himself thought he looked like a valet).

7. Kim Kardashian as a Croissant

Kim KardashianCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian in Mugler.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian had on a curve-hugging Mugler dress complete with see-through water droplets. She teamed it with clear, droplet-covered sandals. But the look was more croissant than camp to some on Twitter.

8. Billy Porter as a Golden Snitch

billy, porter, met, gala, 2019, giuseppe, zanotti
Billy Porter in The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter wore a gold look by the Blonds with custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes — while being carried by a host of shirtless men. Although there were plent of memes about his look, one of the most viral saw his dramatic wings compared to a Golden Snitch from the “Harry Potter” series.

9. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as Barney and Betty Rubble

Lili Reinhart, Cole SprouseCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Lili Reinhart in Ferragamo and Paul Andrew alongside Cole Sprouse.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart — who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala — got memed as Barney and Betty Rubble from “The Flintstones.” Reinhart wore a blue Ferragamo dress with strappy sandals by Paul Andrew, while Sprouse had on a printed vest and pants with a nude top underneath. His shoes were brown boots.

Click through the gallery to see the best-dressed stars at the Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see celebrities at the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Lady Gaga’s Met Gala Appearance Was So Buzzy, She Earned Nearly $3.5M in Word-of-Mouth Mentions

Alexandre Birman Explains Why His Newest Shoe Is Campy Enough for the Met Gala

A Closer Look at How Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Kylie Jenner Nailed the 2019 Met Gala Camp Theme

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad