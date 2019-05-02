What the Met Gala Looked Like 10 Years Ago — ‘Model as Muse’ Theme

Dubbed the “Oscars of Fashion,” the Met Gala is the biggest night on the fashion calendar each year.
In honor of this year’s gala (scheduled for May 6), we’re taking a look back at the best fashion from 10 years ago. The 2009 theme was: “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion.”
Always one to bring her A-game on the red carpet, Rihanna dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with exaggerated puff sleeves and skinny pants. For footwear, the “Love on the Brain” singer reached for black peep-toe pumps.
Another winning look came courtesy of Kate Moss, who co-hosted the event alongside Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour and Justin Timberlake. Moss was outfitted in a slinky gold Jacobs-designed minidress and matching platform pumps.
For his part, Timberlake wore a classic black tuxedo. He was accompanied by now-wife Jessica Biel. The “7th Heaven” alum wore a red dress by Versace that had a high-low skirt and a strapless neckline. Her shoes were satin Christian Louboutin sandals.
Elsewhere, Blake Lively commanded attention in a plunging blue Versace gown with asymmetric sleeves. She matched her dress to her shoes, choosing flattering strappy sandals.
Meanwhile, Madonna turned heads in a teal Louis Vuitton minidress with sensual thigh-high boots.
Other attendees included Victoria Beckham, Kanye West and Anne Hathaway.
The 2019 Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and celebrities are bound to come out clad in some whimsical looks. Gucci serves as a sponsor, so it stands to reason that many guests will wear the brand. Co-chairs are Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Lady Gaga.
