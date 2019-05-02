What the Met Gala Looked Like 10 Years Ago — ‘Model as Muse’ Theme

Dubbed the “Oscars of Fashion,” the Met Gala is the biggest night on the fashion calendar each year.

In honor of this year’s gala (scheduled for May 6), we’re taking a look back at the best fashion from 10 years ago. The 2009 theme was: “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion.”

Always one to bring her A-game on the red carpet, Rihanna dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with exaggerated puff sleeves and skinny pants. For footwear, the “Love on the Brain” singer reached for black peep-toe pumps.

Rihanna wears Dolce & Gabbana at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Another winning look came courtesy of Kate Moss, who co-hosted the event alongside Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour and Justin Timberlake. Moss was outfitted in a slinky gold Jacobs-designed minidress and matching platform pumps.

Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs arrive together at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

For his part, Timberlake wore a classic black tuxedo. He was accompanied by now-wife Jessica Biel. The “7th Heaven” alum wore a red dress by Versace that had a high-low skirt and a strapless neckline. Her shoes were satin Christian Louboutin sandals.

Jessica Biel in Versace with Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Blake Lively commanded attention in a plunging blue Versace gown with asymmetric sleeves. She matched her dress to her shoes, choosing flattering strappy sandals.

Blake Lively in Versace at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Madonna turned heads in a teal Louis Vuitton minidress with sensual thigh-high boots.

Madonna wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2009 Met Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Other attendees included Victoria Beckham, Kanye West and Anne Hathaway.

The 2019 Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — and celebrities are bound to come out clad in some whimsical looks. Gucci serves as a sponsor, so it stands to reason that many guests will wear the brand. Co-chairs are Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Lady Gaga.

