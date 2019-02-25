Why CBD Oil Is the New Red-Carpet Shoe Hack, According to Melissa McCarthy

You might not have been able to spot them under her floor-length Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit, but Melissa McCarthy made sure to strap on her heels at the 2019 Oscars.

Such a decision — particularly during a lengthy awards ceremony — is no small feat for even the most seasoned stiletto wearers, but the “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress reportedly swears by this no-fail red-carpet shoe hack: CBD oil.

Melissa McCarthy wears Brandon Maxwell at the 91st annual Academy Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

According to Bustle, which cited E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” special correspondents, McCarthy coated her toes with the THC-free cannabidiol before slipping into her heels.

The product, which is said to have benefits that include alleviating pain and reduce inflammation, has been used in the past by clients of other Hollywood stylists including Karla Welch, who works with actresses Olivia Wilde and Katy Perry, as well as Erica Cloud, who reps “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore.

Moore even gave the marijuana plant-derived compound a shoutout in a recent interview with Coveteur ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes: “This year, I’m trying some CBD oil on my feet, which my stylist recommended. I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil’ … I always try to choose really comfortable shoes, because as I’ve gotten older, I just can’t hack being in heels for an extended period of time.”

A pair of sneakers also helps — as evidenced by McCarthy’s after-party ensemble. The star swapped her heels for black Nike Cortez sneakers, teamed with a matching tracksuit by rival sportswear brand Adidas.

Melissa McCarthy attends an after-party hosted by <em>Vanity Fair.</em> CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

