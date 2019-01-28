Melissa McCarthy Rocked $100 Sandals at the 2019 SAG Awards

Emily Blunt wasn’t the only star to rock affordable sandals at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last night. Melissa McCarthy also hit the red carpet in a pair of sandals courtesy of Sam Edelman.

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” star paired Edelman’s chic Patti ankle-strap sandals, which retail for just $100, with a sparkling silver sequin-embellished long sleeve gown by Lorane. The shoe style, featuring a shimmery jute mesh finish and a comfortable 3-inch heel, poked out from underneath her dress, seamlessly completing her glamorous look.

Melissa McCarthy wears a sequin-covered silver Lorane dress with Sam Edelman sandals and Chopard jewelry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 48-year-old “Life of the Party” actress further accessorized her glistening ensemble by adding a Tyler Ellis clutch bag and sparkling Chopard dangle earrings and rings.

Sam Edelman’s Patti sandals also come in a variety of other colors and materials from classic nude leather to Sand Leopard Brahma, which is currently marked down to $84.

A close-up look at Melissa McCarthy wearing Sam Edelman’s Patti ankle-strap sandals in Jute Mesh. CREDIT: Shutterstock

McCarthy was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” In the film, she portrays Lee Israel, a woman who tries to revitalize her failing writing career by forging letters from deceased authors and playwrights. She is also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

