Melania Trump Rewears $50 Zara Loafers at the American Red Cross National Headquarters

Melania Trump typically can be found wearing designer stilettos. But she mixed things up today, donning shoes from fast-fashion favorite Zara at the American Red Cross Headquarters in Washington, D.C., which she visited alongside Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Michael Pence.

The ladies were reportedly there to help assemble “comfort kits” for troops deployed overseas during the holidays. Troops in far-flung outposts from Romania to Iraq and Kuwait will receive the kits, according to the Red Cross.

The first lady donned a sold-out khaki-colored Equipment leather button-down top tucked into olive-green straight-leg pants.

Melania Trump wears recycled Zara loafers at the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump’s $50 shoes — a pair of tan and black, python-print loafers from fall ’18 — were an eye-catching counterpoint to her casual-chic outfit. Animal print is big for fall, and it’s set to be huge for spring, too, appearing in variations such as zebra, cheetah and even cow.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Zara loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the shoes are right on trend, they aren’t a new addition to Trump’s wardrobe. The former model debuted the faux snakeskin loafers last October on a tour of Africa. For a visit to a former slave-trading port in Ghana, she paired the shoes with an olive Veronica Beard knit utility jacket and cuffed beige trousers.

Melania Trump wearing a Veronica Beard utility jacket and Zara loafers in Ghana in October 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to everyday footwear, Trump’s favorite pointed-toe pumps are Christian Louboutin’s So Kate or Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Aside from the Zara flats, the first lady has worked affordable shoes from Adidas, Timberland and Converse into her wardrobe.

