Melania Trump Pops in Electric Yellow Louboutins for Memorial Day Visit With Troops in Japan

Melania and Donald Trump were in Japan for Memorial Day, but that didn’t stop the president and first lady from paying respect to the troops.

The duo attended a Memorial Day event on Tuesday aboard the USS Wasp in Yokosuka, Japan.

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump in Yokosuka, Japan on May 28. CREDIT: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Shutterstock

While the weather was rainy, Melania had on a bright look from head to heel.

The 49-year-old sported a neon orange printed jacket from Dries Van Noten. She layered the jacket over a white pencil skirt and cinched it in at the waist with a thick belt.

Melania Trump arrives to introduce President Donald Trump at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp in Yokosuka, Japan. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

For footwear, the ex-model went with one of her go-to shoe styles: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. She selected the shoes in a sold-out colorway, Sun. The So Kate features a pin-thin stiletto heel set near straight to flatter the foot and ensure a seamless stride.

On Monday, Melania wore two other chic outfits as she and the president went about state duties in Japan.

The Slovenian American began the day in an embellished floral Carolina Herrera dress and fuchsia Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Along with President Trump, she met the new Japanese emperor, Naruhito, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Melania Trump in a Carolina Herrera dress and Manolo Blahnik heels at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Then, Melania swapped her day look for a glamorous J. Mendel dress and silver pumps for a state banquet.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump (L) are greeted by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (R) upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace. CREDIT: KAZUHIRO NOGI/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s style evolution.

Below, see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

Want more?

Melania Trump Looks Sleek in $3,500 Jumpsuit and This Surprising Shoe Choice in Tokyo

Melania Trump Jets to Japan in a Postcard Dress and Sensual ’70s-Inspo Heels

Melania Trump Makes a Surprising Choice in Shoes to Plant Flags at Arlington National Cemetery