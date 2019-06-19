Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s Yellow Jumpsuit & Pumps Have Dramatic Fluidity Onstage at Orlando Rally

By Charlie Carballo
With so many political rallies under her belt, Melania Trump knows to expect a sea of red, white and blue outfits at President Donald Trump’s campaign stops. And tonight she opted not to blend in with the crowd.

canary yellow ralph lauren dress, Caitrin jumpsuit, Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Melania Trump wears a yellow jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

The first lady introduced the president at his 2020 election campaign rally in Orlando, Fla., wearing a canary yellow Ralph Lauren jumpsuit ($2,790) that was made to command attention. The American label’s Caitrin jumpsuit features wide legs and billowing sleeves, and a capelike back overlay — all creating fluidity to her movements.

A fine footnote to the outfit was her matching pointy pumps that peeped out from under the pant hem. It would be no surprise if the shoes were from her go-to luxury labels, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. In fact, she had on Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps when she arrived in Florida that afternoon.

canary yellow ralph lauren dress, Caitrin jumpsuit, Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Melania Trump, wearing Ralph Lauren, joins President Donald Trump at a 2020 campaign rally in Orlando, Fla.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock
oscar de la renta dress, From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump wears Oscar de la Renta.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Trump’s campaign rally was a family affair. His sons Eric and Don Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka were among the guests.

Ivanka looked elegant in a white Oscar de la Renta midi dress, which retails for around $2,400, with matching pumps; she was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner, who wore a navy suit with black dress shoes.

From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, Fla Election 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Tiffany, her younger sister from Donald’s second marriage to Marla Maples, wore a little black dress with pointy white pumps that featured crystal embellishments at the toe.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. played it safe in a navy blue suit with dress shoes, but his date, journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle, rocked bright red from head to toe. Guilfoyle had on a long-sleeve red dress by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe teamed with matching patent leather pumps.

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe red dress, From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Kimberly Guilfoyle, wearing Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, and Donald Trump Jr.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

