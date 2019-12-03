Melania Trump Brightens Up Buckingham Palace in a Yellow Cape Dress & Purple Stilettos

Melania Trump wore a colorful outfit as she arrived today for a reception at Buckingham Palace in London.

Melania went for a bold look in a mustard yellow cape dress from Valentino ($7,700 on Matchesfashion.com) with a lively long-sleeved violet dress underneath

(L-R): Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA For shoes, the former model went with suede Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps that matched her dress. The shoes featured a 4.8-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a flattering feature meant to extend the line of the leg.

Melania and Donald Trump pose for photos at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The Italian-made pumps are a go-to for the first lady, who also is a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Meanwhile, President Trump sported his usual uniform: a black suit and matching dress shoes.

President Donald Trump and the first lady are in London for a NATO summit, and today’s reception commemorated the 70th anniversary of the treaty organization.

Queen Elizabeth II co-hosted the reception, joined by other royals such as Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance in order to take time off from royal duties to spent time with family. Prince William, currently on a tour of Kuwait and Oman, was also not present.

(L-R): Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA Click through the gallery for Melania Trump’s 2018 shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Puts the Final Touches on the White House Christmas Decor in Soaring Stilettos

Melania Trump’s Red Coat Matches the Soles of Her Stilettos for Arrival in London

Melania Trump Welcomes the New White House Christmas Tree in D&G Florals With Thigh-High Boots