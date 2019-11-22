Melania Trump Returns to the White House in the Same Navy Boots She Wore Last November

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump touched down in Washington, D.C., last night after an unannounced trip to Delaware.

Stepping onto the south lawn at the White House, the first lady was bundled up against the cold in a stylish navy ensemble consisting of a dress worn under a buttoned, calf-grazing dress coat and matching leather gloves.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive on the south lawn of the White House, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the she wore slouchy navy leather boots with tall block heels and a rounded toe.

The Trumps were returning from the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where they honored the remains of two Army officers killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Almost a year ago to the day, Melania completed the same walk home after arriving from Thanksgiving celebrations in Florida — and she wore the same knee-high boots. On that occasion, she teamed the boots with jeans for a more casual look, completing her outfit with a Stella McCartney coat and bold red leather gloves.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive on the south lawn of the White House, Nov. 25, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

