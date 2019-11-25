Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Welcomes the New White House Christmas Tree in D&G Florals With Thigh-High Boots

By Charlie Carballo
First lady Melania Trump walks out to take delivery of the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it arrives at the White House in Washington, . The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White HouseTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
First lady Melania Trump walks out to take delivery of the 2019 White House Christmas tree in Dolce & Gabbana.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

‘Tis the season for boots. Melania Trump got the memo and stepped out today in a pair by Christian Louboutin while receiving guests and accepting delivery of the annual White House Christmas tree.

The first lady had on Christian Louboutin’s over-the-knee black boots with an almond toe on a thin stiletto heel. The shoes were a comfortable footnote to her overall look, which included black trousers and a matching top under a long floral brocade coat by Dolce & Gabbana, retailing for around $3,700.

Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and first lady Melania Trump stand with Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Melania Trump with the Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Melania was joined by President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence as they posed for photos with U.S. Army dog Conan, a Belgian Malinois who sustained “serious” injuries in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The pooch was recognized for his part in the mission.

dolce gabbana coat, dg coat, christian louboutin boots, First lady Melania Trump walks out to take delivery of the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it arrives at the White House in Washington, . The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White HouseTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
First lady Melania Trump wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat with Christian Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

After greeting the hero dog, the first lady received the new White House Christmas tree. Melania welcomed delivery of the 23-foot Douglas fir that will stand in the White House Blue Room, where it will be the centerpiece of White house decorations. The tree was provided by Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder and his family were present when the tree arrived in a long horse-drawn carriage.

dolce gabbana coat, dg coat, christian louboutin boots, First lady Melania Trump looks over the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the White House in Washington, . The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White HouseTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
First lady Melania Trump escorts the 2019 White House Christmas tree, the centerpiece of White House decorations every Christmas.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock
dolce gabbana coat, dg coat, christian louboutin boots, First lady Melania Trump is escorted as she walks out to take delivery of the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it arrives at the White House in Washington, . The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White HouseTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
First lady Melania Trump, in good spirits, wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat with Christian Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock
dolce gabbana coat, dg coat, christian louboutin boots, Melania Trump, Larry Snyder. First lady Melania Trump poses with the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the White House in Washington, . The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry Snyder, third from left, at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White HouseTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 25 Nov 2019
Melania Trump welcomes the new White House Christmas tree with the Pennsylvania family that provided it.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

