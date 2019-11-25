Melania Trump Welcomes the New White House Christmas Tree in D&G Florals With Thigh-High Boots

‘Tis the season for boots. Melania Trump got the memo and stepped out today in a pair by Christian Louboutin while receiving guests and accepting delivery of the annual White House Christmas tree.
The first lady had on Christian Louboutin’s over-the-knee black boots with an almond toe on a thin stiletto heel. The shoes were a comfortable footnote to her overall look, which included black trousers and a matching top under a long floral brocade coat by Dolce & Gabbana, retailing for around $3,700.
Melania was joined by President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence as they posed for photos with U.S. Army dog Conan, a Belgian Malinois who sustained “serious” injuries in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The pooch was recognized for his part in the mission.
After greeting the hero dog, the first lady received the new White House Christmas tree. Melania welcomed delivery of the 23-foot Douglas fir that will stand in the White House Blue Room, where it will be the centerpiece of White house decorations. The tree was provided by Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder and his family were present when the tree arrived in a long horse-drawn carriage.
