Melania Trump Welcomes the New White House Christmas Tree in D&G Florals With Thigh-High Boots

First lady Melania Trump walks out to take delivery of the 2019 White House Christmas tree in Dolce & Gabbana.

‘Tis the season for boots. Melania Trump got the memo and stepped out today in a pair by Christian Louboutin while receiving guests and accepting delivery of the annual White House Christmas tree.

The first lady had on Christian Louboutin’s over-the-knee black boots with an almond toe on a thin stiletto heel. The shoes were a comfortable footnote to her overall look, which included black trousers and a matching top under a long floral brocade coat by Dolce & Gabbana, retailing for around $3,700.

(L-R): Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Melania Trump with the Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Melania was joined by President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence as they posed for photos with U.S. Army dog Conan, a Belgian Malinois who sustained “serious” injuries in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The pooch was recognized for his part in the mission.

First lady Melania Trump wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat with Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

After greeting the hero dog, the first lady received the new White House Christmas tree. Melania welcomed delivery of the 23-foot Douglas fir that will stand in the White House Blue Room, where it will be the centerpiece of White house decorations. The tree was provided by Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder and his family were present when the tree arrived in a long horse-drawn carriage.

First lady Melania Trump escorts the 2019 White House Christmas tree, the centerpiece of White House decorations every Christmas. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump, in good spirits, wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat with Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Melania Trump welcomes the new White House Christmas tree with the Pennsylvania family that provided it. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

