Melania Trump Pairs Gucci Coat With Metallic Pumps at UN General Assembly

Melania Trump has a distinct sartorial sensibility — with lots of chic dresses and soaring stilettos.

While listening to husband President Donald Trump speak yesterday at the U.N. General Assembly, Melania stuck with a combo that’s worked for her before: a coat dress and heels.

Melania Trump listens to President Donald Trump speak at the UN General Assembly Sept. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The coat dress was a cream-colored, wool-crepe piece from Gucci. From the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, the coat has a notched collar, four zip-up pockets and a logoed belt. It’s available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for $3,980.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the U.N. on Sept. 25. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Melania went with pointy-toed silver pumps. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel and a textured upper.

The first lady was joined at the General Assembly by her step-children, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Jr.

(L-R): Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump at the UN General Assembly Sept. 24. CREDIT: Seth Wenig/Shutterstock

Both Ivanka and Tiffany opted for pumps — a black d’Orsay style for Ivanka and a pink, crystal-adorned pair for Tiffany — getting a height boost just like FLOTUS.

While they all like some extra height, Melania typically sticks with two brands’ stilettos: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both pumps feature a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel.

On Monday, however, Melania opted for something a little different — choosing Roger Vivier’s Trompette shoes. While they have the Slovenian American’s favored stiletto heel, the pumps boast a square-toe — different than her usually pointy-toed silhouettes.

Melania Trump in Roger Vivier heels with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE Sept. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

