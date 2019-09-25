Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Pairs Gucci Coat With Metallic Pumps at UN General Assembly

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
Melania Trump has a distinct sartorial sensibility — with lots of chic dresses and soaring stilettos.

While listening to husband President Donald Trump speak yesterday at the U.N. General Assembly, Melania stuck with a combo that’s worked for her before: a coat dress and heels.

Melania Trump, celebrity style, Gucci coat, white coat, un general assembly, September 2019, white dress, stilettos, New York
Melania Trump listens to President Donald Trump speak at the UN General Assembly Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The coat dress was a cream-colored, wool-crepe piece from Gucci. From the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, the coat has a notched collar, four zip-up pockets and a logoed belt. It’s available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for $3,980.

Donald Trump, melania trump, celebrity style, pointy toe pumps, stilettos, un general assembly, United Nations, nyc, September 2019
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the U.N. on Sept. 25.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Melania went with pointy-toed silver pumps. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel and a textured upper.

@POTUS & @FLOTUS #UNGA2019

The first lady was joined at the General Assembly by her step-children, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Jr.

Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's family and others listen to him speak during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters . From right to left, Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Lara TrumpUN General Assembly - 24 Sep 2019
(L-R): Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump at the UN General Assembly Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/Shutterstock

Both Ivanka and Tiffany opted for pumps — a black d’Orsay style for Ivanka and a pink, crystal-adorned pair for Tiffany — getting a height boost just like FLOTUS.

While they all like some extra height, Melania typically sticks with two brands’ stilettos: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both pumps feature a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel.

On Monday, however, Melania opted for something a little different — choosing Roger Vivier’s Trompette shoes. While they have the Slovenian American’s favored stiletto heel, the pumps boast a square-toe — different than her usually pointy-toed silhouettes.

Melania Trump, Prada dress, Roger vivier shoes, black pumps, New York stock exchange, September 2019, nyse, president stacey Cunningham
Melania Trump in Roger Vivier heels with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE Sept. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

