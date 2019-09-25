Melania Trump Pairs Gucci Coat With Metallic Pumps at UN General Assembly

Melania Trump has a distinct sartorial sensibility — with lots of chic dresses and soaring stilettos.
While listening to husband President Donald Trump speak yesterday at the U.N. General Assembly, Melania stuck with a combo that’s worked for her before: a coat dress and heels.
The coat dress was a cream-colored, wool-crepe piece from Gucci. From the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, the coat has a notched collar, four zip-up pockets and a logoed belt. It’s available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for $3,980.
For footwear, Melania went with pointy-toed silver pumps. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel and a textured upper.
The first lady was joined at the General Assembly by her step-children, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Jr.
Both Ivanka and Tiffany opted for pumps — a black d’Orsay style for Ivanka and a pink, crystal-adorned pair for Tiffany — getting a height boost just like FLOTUS.
While they all like some extra height, Melania typically sticks with two brands’ stilettos: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both pumps feature a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel.
On Monday, however, Melania opted for something a little different — choosing Roger Vivier’s Trompette shoes. While they have the Slovenian American’s favored stiletto heel, the pumps boast a square-toe — different than her usually pointy-toed silhouettes.
