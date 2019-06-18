Melania Trump Chooses a Romantic Eyelet Dress & Heels Covered in Red Spots for Trip to Orlando Rally

Melania Trump rarely steps outside the White House without a pair of stilettos on her feet, and today she did not defy expectations when she joined President Donald Trump today on a jaunt from the White House to Orlando, Fla., where he’s holding a campaign rally.

Melania Trump wears an Andrew GN eyelet dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on June 18, 2019. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Our first lady was summer-appropriate in a white eyelet dress by Andrew GN teamed with footwear from one of her go-to brands, Manolo Blahnik. The former model’s sleeveless dress had a slight touch of romance, designed with floral embroidery down the center of the bodice and a flared eyelet skirt.

But down below, she offered a pop of color in bright red spots on a pair of white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. The shoes are constructed with a pointy silhouette, a low-cut vamp and topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel. Blahnik’s BB pumps retail for around $665, but depending upon the material and details, it can go for much higher.

The designer crafted the shoes more than a decade ago and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” he has said of the classic style.

The 49-year-old often keeps her patterns and colors relatively tame, but on occasion she’ll surprise her observers with a splashy look. In fact, earlier this month she returned to White House after a tour in England wearing a pair of vibrant Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in the Cinestripes colorway — a striking pattern with bold colors and layered stripes.

See more of Melania Trump’s love affair with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

