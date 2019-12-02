Melania Trump Puts the Final Touches on the White House Christmas Decor in Soaring Stilettos

Melania Trump put the finishing touches on the White House’s Christmas decor yesterday, clad in an all-white look with soaring stilettos.

The first lady wore a custom dress made by her couturier Hervé Pierre under Max Mara’s Dora coat ($1,790 on Neimanmarcus.com).

Known for her love of Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik stilettos, Trump opted for one of her go-to silhouettes. She selected shiny white snakeskin pumps from Louboutin to complete yesterday’s ensemble.

“‘The Spirit of America’ #ChristmasWhiteHouse2019,” Trump captioned an image of the Christmas preparations posted this morning to Instagram. Her post received over 86,000 likes.

The former model wore the same jacket and midi dress earlier in the day en route back to Washington, D.C. from the first family’s Mar-a-Logo estate in Florida, where she spent Thanksgiving. However, she went with more sensible footwear for the flight, boarding Air Force One in slouchy, knee-high tan boots.

Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Dec. 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although she can typically be found in either Christian Louboutin’s So Kate or Manolo Blahnik’s BB, Trump has been known to mix other shoes into her wardrobe. For instance, the first lady has recently stepped out in knee-high boots from Victoria Beckham and budget snake-print flats from Zara.

