Melania Trump Looks Sleek in White Dress & Power Pumps to Celebrate Military Mothers

Melania Trump looked chic in a springlike ensemble Friday as she welcomed military mothers and spouses to the White House ahead of Mother’s Day.

Joined by President Donald Trump, the 49-year-old first lady sported a sleeveless white midi dress with floral appliqués and a high neckline.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump at an event honoring military spouses at the White House on May 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump paired the dress with soaring nude pumps, which featured a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel. Melania is known for her love of high heels, favoring two classic designer styles: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. The latter is also a go-to for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The former model posted a series of photos from the event to the @FLOTUS Instagram.

“A wonderful tribute to our military mothers & spouses at the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you to all who came to celebrate & to the United States Army Chorus for an amazing performance! #militaryspouseappreciationday,” she captioned the post.

This has been a busy week for the first lady. In addition to yesterday’s event, she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign on Tuesday. For the occasion, she wore a 1,200 denim dress by Emilia Wickstead with strappy nude Louboutin pumps.

