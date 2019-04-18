Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s Ready for Easter Weekend in a Fitted White Midi Dress and Orange Heels for Mar-a-Lago Trip

By Charlie Carballo
Our first lady has a pep in her step thanks to the spring weather — and Christian Louboutin.

Joined by President Donald Trump, Melania marched across the White House South Lawn today in a pair of the luxury brand’s suede So Kate pumps done in an orange-salmon hue set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Detail of Melania Trump's Christian Louboutin pumps.
Detail of Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoe is constructed in one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs. Loboutin’s popular So Kates come in several colors and fabrications, and they cost around $675. The former model is also a fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, which have a similar profile.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend 2019.
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend 2019.
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She also had some sleek companions to her heels. Around her shoulders she had on a seasonally festive coat that featured a floral motif. Underneath, she wore a white midi dress that complemented the bold colors and patterns of the outfit.

The president and first lady made their way to their Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter weekend.

On Monday, Melania went to North Carolina, clad in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, to express gratitude to the troops based at Ft. Bragg.

Taking to Instagram, Trump shared photos from the visit and wrote: “Great visit yesterday to @FtBraggNC with Second Lady Karen Pence and @secretary_of_the_armyDr. Mark T. Esper. The United States Military is a national treasure and I am so grateful to all the hard working men, women and families who serve our great nation. Thank you!”

