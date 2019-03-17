Melania Trump Wears White Coat & Signature Louboutins for St. Patrick’s Day Church Service

First lady Melania Trump attended services at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. on Sunday with President Donald Trump. Both opted out of wearing green, the holiday’s signature color.

While Kate Middleton chose an emerald green Alexander McQueen coat dress for a special appearance overseas in London earlier today, the first lady stepped out in a white look. The 48-year-old former runway model showed off a double-breasted knee-length coat featuring a lace trim paired with nude snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump wearing a white coat with nude snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoe style she chose is the iconic brand’s popular So Kate 5-inch stiletto heel in nude watersnake. It’s no surprise to see Trump donning the look as she frequently wears Louboutin’s sky-high silhouette.

President Trump and Flotus walk to their car after attending a service at Saint John’s Church in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s nude snakeskin-stamped pumps featuring a sky-high stiletto heel and a pointy toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania wore the same pumps with a blush pink Emilio Pucci suit last March when she attended the International Women of Courage Awards.

Melania Trump wearing a pink Emilio Pucci suit with Christian Louboutin So Kate Nude Watersnake pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

