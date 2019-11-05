Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
US President Donald J. Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand beside Washington Nationals pitcher Ryan Zimmerman (2-L) holding the Commissioner's Trophy and Nationals manager Dave Martinez (R); during an event welcoming the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2019. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series, bringing home the first baseball title for the city since the Washington Senators won in 1924.US President Donald J. Trump welcomes the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, USA - 04 Nov 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Ryan Zimmerman, Donald Trump and Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The nation’s capital has been reveling after its home team won its first-ever World Series championship against the Houston Astros on Oct. 30. Now, the triumphant Nationals brought the celebration to the White House.

Some members of the team were honored today by Donald and Melania Trump from the South Portico. The first lady wore a navy blue coat by Stella McCartney with white and red accents on the lapel when she greeted the athletes. Though it’s from the British luxury brand, she paid a subtle tribute to the team’s red, white and blue colors.

“Congratulations on an amazing season!” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

US President Donald J. Trump (C) gestures beside Nationals manager Dave Martinez (2-R), Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during an event welcoming the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2019. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series, bringing home the first baseball title for the city since the Washington Senators won in 1924.US President Donald J. Trump welcomes the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, USA - 04 Nov 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, in Stella McCartney, Donald Trump, Nationals manager Dave Martinez, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Under Armour athlete Ryan Zimmerman thanked the president for “keeping everyone safe in our country, and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” Meanwhile catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat alongside teammates pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer, and second baseman Howie Kendrick — who were all in Nike cleats on the Oct. 30 victory.

Ryan Zimmerman, Donald Trump, Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo, Melania Trump. Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, center, presents a jersey to President Donald Trump during an event to honor the 2019 World Series champion Nationals baseball team at the White House, in Washington. Standing alongside are first lady Melania Trump, left, manager Dave Martinez, second from right, and general manager Mike RizzoTrump, Washington, USA - 04 Nov 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ryan Zimmerman, Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The MLB stars presented Donald with his own jersey emblazoned with his name and “45” — a nod to serving as the 45th president.

Addressing the crowd, the president said: “You stayed in the fight. You were down so much from the regular season to the post season. I would think that the odds would’ve been pretty small… you have tremendous heart, maybe even greater heart. You stayed in the fight. You finished the fight. I just want to congratulate everybody.”

US President Donald J. Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand beside Washington Nationals pitcher Ryan Zimmerman (2-L) holding the Commissioner's Trophy and Nationals manager Dave Martinez (R); during an event welcoming the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2019. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series, bringing home the first baseball title for the city since the Washington Senators won in 1924.US President Donald J. Trump welcomes the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, USA - 04 Nov 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Ryan Zimmerman, Donald Trump and Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Howie Kendrick. President Donald Trump invites Washington Nationals infielder Howie Kendrick to speak during an event to honor the 2019 World Series Champion, Washington Nationals baseball team, at the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Donald Trump (L) and Howie Kendrick.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Kurt Suzuki. First lady Melania Trump laughs as President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during an event to honor the 2019 World Series Champion, Washington Nationals, at the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Donald Trump (L) and Kurt Suzuki.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad