Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors

The nation’s capital has been reveling after its home team won its first-ever World Series championship against the Houston Astros on Oct. 30. Now, the triumphant Nationals brought the celebration to the White House.

Some members of the team were honored today by Donald and Melania Trump from the South Portico. The first lady wore a navy blue coat by Stella McCartney with white and red accents on the lapel when she greeted the athletes. Though it’s from the British luxury brand, she paid a subtle tribute to the team’s red, white and blue colors.

“Congratulations on an amazing season!” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

(L-R): Melania Trump, in Stella McCartney, Donald Trump , Nationals manager Dave Martinez, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Under Armour athlete Ryan Zimmerman thanked the president for “keeping everyone safe in our country, and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” Meanwhile catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat alongside teammates pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer, and second baseman Howie Kendrick — who were all in Nike cleats on the Oct. 30 victory.

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ryan Zimmerman, Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The MLB stars presented Donald with his own jersey emblazoned with his name and “45” — a nod to serving as the 45th president.

Addressing the crowd, the president said: “You stayed in the fight. You were down so much from the regular season to the post season. I would think that the odds would’ve been pretty small… you have tremendous heart, maybe even greater heart. You stayed in the fight. You finished the fight. I just want to congratulate everybody.”

(L-R): Melania Trump, Ryan Zimmerman, Donald Trump and Nationals manager Dave Martinez. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Donald Trump (L) and Howie Kendrick. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Donald Trump (L) and Kurt Suzuki. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The @Nationals won a World Series for the ages! pic.twitter.com/x0n3zpRdux — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2019

