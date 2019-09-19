Melania Trump Pops in Colorful Python Pumps at Washington Monument Reopening Ceremony

It’s been three years since the Washington Monument closed for renovations, and today our first lady helped reopen the landmark in style. Melania Trump arrived in a sleeveless white Prada dress with pumps by Manolo Blahnik for the launch on the National Mall, where she was greeted by children and cut a ribbon to kick things off.

It’s a good thing for shoe lovers that she selected a simple white dress that cut right at the knee — it gave plenty of pop in contrast to her BB pumps. The shoes had a splash of marigold, teal, green and dark brown hues on a python pattern.

Melania Trump wears Prada with Manolo Blahnik heels at the reopening of the Washington Monument. CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

Manolo Blahnik himself called his BB pumps “a good shoe for every occasion.” Indeed. The classic pump, introduced more than a decade ago, is named after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs. They cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.

The monument was closed to replace the elevator and add a security screening facility.

The former model is a longtime fan of Manolo Blahnik as well as Christian Louboutin. On Monday, she reached for Blahnik’s BB pumps in light pink when she honored baseball hero Mariano Rivera at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.

See Melania Trump’s favorite Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

