Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Wears All-Black in Her Favorite Heels for Veterans Day Parade 2019

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
donald-melania-trump-veterans-day
Melania Trump in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Melania Trump in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Melania Trump in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Melania Trump in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
View Gallery 27 Images

To honor our current soldiers and former members of the military today, Veterans Day, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania made appearances in New York for a parade.

While President Trump made a speech, Melania showed her support on stage wearing a black coat with gold buttons and black leather gloves.

Veterans Day Parade, new york, donald trump, melania trump, president
Donald and Melania Trump on stage during the Veterans Day Parade in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Veterans Day Parade, new york, donald trump, melania trump, president
Donald and Melania Trump on stage during the Veterans Day Parade in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Veterans Day Parade, new york, donald trump, melania trump, president, heels
A closer look at Melania Trump’s black heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched her ensemble with a pair of her favorite black Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on a 4-inch heel. The style starts at $625 depending on the material at Nordstrom.com.

Also in attendance at the opening of the parade was one of Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara.

eric trump, lara trump, veterans day parade, new york, donald trump
Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump at the Veterans Day Parade in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first couple has been making their rounds across the country for various events this month, including a UFC fight in New York on Nov. 2 and the University of Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

For the matchup against Louisiana State University, the first lady wore a knee-length coat with a ribbed collar and a button-up front, which she layered over a long-sleeved dress; she paired the look with another set of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Melania Trump, coat, black outfit, stilettos, manolo blahnik shoes, bb pumps, sunglasses, washington, dc
Melania Trump in a black coat and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps en route from Washington, D.C., to Alabama.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see other occasions Melania Trump wore BB pumps.

Want more?

Melania Trump Jets Off to Alabama in Her Favorite 4-Inch Stilettos

Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad