Melania Trump Wears All-Black in Her Favorite Heels for Veterans Day Parade 2019

To honor our current soldiers and former members of the military today, Veterans Day, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania made appearances in New York for a parade.

While President Trump made a speech, Melania showed her support on stage wearing a black coat with gold buttons and black leather gloves.

Donald and Melania Trump on stage during the Veterans Day Parade in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Donald and Melania Trump on stage during the Veterans Day Parade in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s black heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched her ensemble with a pair of her favorite black Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on a 4-inch heel. The style starts at $625 depending on the material at Nordstrom.com.

Also in attendance at the opening of the parade was one of Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara.

Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump at the Veterans Day Parade in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first couple has been making their rounds across the country for various events this month, including a UFC fight in New York on Nov. 2 and the University of Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

For the matchup against Louisiana State University, the first lady wore a knee-length coat with a ribbed collar and a button-up front, which she layered over a long-sleeved dress; she paired the look with another set of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Melania Trump in a black coat and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps en route from Washington, D.C., to Alabama. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see other occasions Melania Trump wore BB pumps.

Want more?

Melania Trump Jets Off to Alabama in Her Favorite 4-Inch Stilettos

Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors