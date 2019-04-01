Melania Trump Is Ready for Spring in Valentino’s ‘Cherry Blossom’ Coat, Skinny Jeans and Snakeskin Flats

After spending the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., the Trump family was captured returning to Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Holding hands with the president, Melania Trump was snapped making her way across the White House’s South Lawn in a spring-ready look complete with flats.

Related Melania Trump Is Chic in Stripes & Green Pumps for Elementary School Visit Melania Trump Is the Center of Attention in Bright Orange Snakeskin Heels and a Vibrant Dress Fake Tom Ford Tweet Slamming Melania Trump as 'Glorified Escort' Goes Viral, Ford Responds

The first lady, who turns 49 this month, showed off a pink wool double-breasted Valentino pea coat over a navy sweater paired with dark blue skinny jeans. Her jacket’s colorway is inspired by D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms, which were actually predicted to be at “peak bloom” today.

Melania Trump wearing a “Cherry Blossom” pink Valentino pea coat with skinny jeans and pointy-toe buckle flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the former model slipped into a pair of pointy dark blue snakeskin flats with toe buckle detail. While she’s become known for her signature high-heel pumps, Trump occasionally wears flats.

Last month, the first lady stepped out in cult classic Adidas Superstar sneakers featuring red stripes. And last December, the mother of one returned from a trip to Iraq wearing tan pointy-toed Louboutin flats. Trump pulled her outfit together with oversized black sunglasses.

A closer look at Melania Trump wearing pointy dark blue snakeskin flats with a toe buckle detail. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for a look at Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Is Chic in Stripes & Green Pumps for Elementary School Visit

Melania Trump Is the Center of Attention in Bright Orange Snakeskin Heels and a Vibrant Dress

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Burgundy Thigh-High Boots and Chiffon Minidress In India