Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day in a Head-to-Toe Pink Look

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
First-lady-Melania-Trump-2
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

First Lady Melania Trump spent Valentine’s Day yesterday visiting the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. She joined young patients in various arts and crafts projects, even exchanging cards. One young boy presented the stylish first lady with a bouquet of flowers.

For the special occasion, the 48-year-old former model got into the spirit of the day, dressing in a romantic head-to-toe pink look. She wore a pale pink double-breasted wool coat courtesy of Cedric Charlier over a dress in the same color. The chic coat from the luxury Paris-based Belgian label retails at nearly $1,800.

first lady melania trump, valentine's day, pink pumps, Cedric Charlier Pink Coat
Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump opted for a pair of classic pointy-toed pink stilettos that seamlessly completed her festive ensemble.

melania trump, pink pumps, Cedric Charlier Pink Coat, valentine's day
Flotus greats a child named Amber while sporting a pale pink Cedric Charlier wool coat and matching pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady later took to Twitter to share some photos from her day. She wrote: “Loved sharing an afternoon with such sweet valentines! Your bravery, strength, and love is amazing. Thank you to the and for the lifesaving work you are doing!

melania trump, pink pumps
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s pale pink pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Melania Trump and Colombia’s First Lady Have Super-High Heels in Common

Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address

Melania Trump Uses Subtle Pops of Red to Make All-Brown Outfit Not So Boring on Mar-a-Lago Trip

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad