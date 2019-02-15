Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day in a Head-to-Toe Pink Look

First Lady Melania Trump spent Valentine’s Day yesterday visiting the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. She joined young patients in various arts and crafts projects, even exchanging cards. One young boy presented the stylish first lady with a bouquet of flowers.

For the special occasion, the 48-year-old former model got into the spirit of the day, dressing in a romantic head-to-toe pink look. She wore a pale pink double-breasted wool coat courtesy of Cedric Charlier over a dress in the same color. The chic coat from the luxury Paris-based Belgian label retails at nearly $1,800.

Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., to celebrate Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump opted for a pair of classic pointy-toed pink stilettos that seamlessly completed her festive ensemble.

Flotus greats a child named Amber while sporting a pale pink Cedric Charlier wool coat and matching pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady later took to Twitter to share some photos from her day. She wrote: “Loved sharing an afternoon with such sweet valentines! Your bravery, strength, and love is amazing. Thank you to the @ TheChildrensInn and @ NIH for the lifesaving work you are doing! # HappyValentinesDay.”

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s pale pink pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

