Melania Trump’s Super Bowl Outfits Have Something in Common

Melania Trump’s Super Bowl viewing party outfits for the past three years have all had one common theme — they’ve been patriotic.

This Sunday, the first lady donned a red and white striped button-down tucked into navy pants with matching heels to watch the game as the family does each year at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Trumps view the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders play and perform ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the year before, the Slovenian former model showed off a bright royal blue satin Amiri bomber jacket featuring red and white leather trim and rib knitting. She styled the $840 piece with skinny white J Brand jeans and Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps coming with a Neptune Blue Python finish.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the Trump International Golf Club for a Super Bowl party last year. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, Melania wore a pale blue Derek Lam dolman sleeve sweater paired with white cropped leather Comet pants by The Row and her go-to Louboutin So Kate pumps in white leather to match. She further accessorized with a white Chanel bag and a silver bracelet.

Donald and Melania Trump ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

