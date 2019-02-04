Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s Super Bowl Outfits Have Something in Common

By Allie Fasanella
Melania Trump’s Super Bowl viewing party outfits for the past three years have all had one common theme — they’ve been patriotic.

This Sunday, the first lady donned a red and white striped button-down tucked into navy pants with matching heels to watch the game as the family does each year at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

2019 super bowl, melania trump, donald trump
The Trumps view the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders play and perform ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the year before, the Slovenian former model showed off a bright royal blue satin Amiri bomber jacket featuring red and white leather trim and rib knitting. She styled the $840 piece with skinny white J Brand jeans and Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps coming with a Neptune Blue Python finish.

melania trump super bowl party 2018
Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the Trump International Golf Club for a Super Bowl party last year.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, Melania wore a pale blue Derek Lam dolman sleeve sweater paired with white cropped leather Comet pants by The Row and her go-to Louboutin So Kate pumps in white leather to match. She further accessorized with a white Chanel bag and a silver bracelet.

melania trump, donald trump, super bowl 2017
Donald and Melania Trump ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump’s style, check out the gallery.

