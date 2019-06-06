Melania Trump Makes an Unexpected Shoe Choice for D-Day Anniversary in France

Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.

Melania Trump paid tribute to France today in a noticeable way to observers of her style — she did it with her shoes. Joining President Donald Trump, the first lady recognized the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron , first lady of France, at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

While Melania is often seen in Parisian brand Christian Louboutin, she made a rare break to highlight another timeless French brand, Roger Vivier.

Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: David Vincent/Shutterstock

For such a somber occasion, the former model played it safe by selecting a modest outfit in head-to-toe black. Vivier’s shoes featured a curved heel, that looked around 4 inches high, and the luxury brand’s signature metal buckle at the toe. She completed the look with large dark sunglasses and a matching coat dress that cut below the knee. A similar style set on a shorter heel retails for $695.

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France. CREDIT: Jacques Witt/Shutterstock

Her counterpart, Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel, made an opposite style statement by choosing a white coat over a white cocktail dress with pumps by her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton. The shoes feature a pointy profile on a straight 4-inch heel.

Yesterday, Melania participated in another D-Day event in Portsmouth, England.

Want more?

Melania Trump Does the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend for D-Day Celebration

Melania Trump Enjoys a Garden Party in Her Favorite Sky-High Heels on London Trip

Melania Trump Wears Dior Gown With Sheer Details at State Dinner With Queen Elizabeth II