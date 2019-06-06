Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Makes an Unexpected Shoe Choice for D-Day Anniversary in France

By Charlie Carballo
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day, Colleville-Sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
Melania Trump paid tribute to France today in a noticeable way to observers of her style — she did it with her shoes. Joining President Donald Trump, the first lady recognized the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

louis vuitton, roger vivier pumps, US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Brigitte Trogneux (R) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day, Colleville-Sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019.
black roger vivier pumps, First lady Melania Trump, front, Brigitte Macron, center, and an unidentified staff member, far side, walk a red carpet, in Caen, FranceD-Day 75 Years, Caen, France - 06 Jun 2019
Detail of Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier pumps.
While Melania is often seen in Parisian brand Christian Louboutin, she made a rare break to highlight another timeless French brand, Roger Vivier.

roger vivier, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sit next to World War II veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, . World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landingsD-Day Anniversary, Colleville-sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump wears Roger Vivier pumps observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
For such a somber occasion, the former model played it safe by selecting a modest outfit in head-to-toe black. Vivier’s shoes featured a curved heel, that looked around 4 inches high, and the luxury brand’s signature metal buckle at the toe. She completed the look with large dark sunglasses and a matching coat dress that cut below the knee. A similar style set on a shorter heel retails for $695.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron during a French-US ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial75th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy, France - 06 Jun 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, in Normandy, France.
Her counterpart, Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel, made an opposite style statement by choosing a white coat over a white cocktail dress with pumps by her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton. The shoes feature a pointy profile on a straight 4-inch heel.

Yesterday, Melania participated in another D-Day event in Portsmouth, England.

