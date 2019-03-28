Melania Trump Is Chic in Stripes & Green Pumps for Elementary School Visit

Melania Trump went for an unfussy — yet pulled-together — look as she stepped out for a visit at West Gate Elementary School today.

The first lady looked chic in a white and gray striped collared dress that belted at the waist and featured buttons going up the middle.

She teamed the dress with olive-green pumps that featured a pointed vamp and a stiletto heel.

The former model wore her brunette locks down and appeared to skip any jewelry or other accessories.

In a post on the @FLOTUS Instagram account, Trump thanked the school for allowing her to visit.

“Thank you West Gate Elementary School for letting me join you in your morning classroom discussions. Education should include not only academics, but also a firm foundation for understanding our own feelings & those of our peers. #BeBest,” the post read.

Formerly introduced in May 2018, Be Best is Trump’s public awareness campaign, following in the tradition of past first ladies such as Michelle Obama and Nancy Reagan. Be Best focuses on promoting the well-being of young people while advocating against cyberbullying and drug abuse. The first lady herself is the mother of a 13-year-old son, Barron.

While the first lady is no longer directly involved in the fashion industry, she was a model when she met the president, having signed to an agency at age 18. In 2010, she began a jewelry collection, Melania Timepieces and Jewelry, sold through QVC. A Melania Skin Care Collection followed in 2012, but neither the jewelry nor skincare brands are operating today.

