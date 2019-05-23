Melania Trump Visits Military Hospital in Chic Striped Dress & Pointy-Toed Stilettos

Melania Trump looked chic in a striped dress and power pumps as she visited wounded members of the armed services at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md. yesterday.

The 49-year-old’s midi dress featured long sleeves and tie detailing at the waist, with a collared neckline.

Her shoes were brown power pumps with a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel. The shoes appeared to have a suede upper, with leather cap toes.

In addition to meeting wounded military members in the hospital, Trump also had the chance to present the Purple Heart award. She took to Instagram to document the experience, writing: “Wonderful to be back at @WRBethesda today. It was an honor to present the Purple Heart & meet some of our wounded warriors. Prayers for a swift recovery & thank you to the incredible leadership & staff at Walter Reed. God bless all our men & women who serve!”

When it comes to footwear, the former model has two go-to styles: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. She owns both silhouettes in multiple colorways, from understated neutrals like black and beige to bold plaids, stripes and florals.

Of course, the first lady also has styles from other brands in her shoe closet. On the high end, she’s reached for Victoria Beckham boots and Roger Vivier flats. Her more affordable choices include sneakers from Adidas and Converse, as well as Timberland’s classic work boots.

