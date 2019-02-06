Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address

Our first lady got resounding applause when President Donald Trump introduced her today in Washington, D.C., during the State of the Union address.

To no one’s surprise, Melania Trump looked chic in a black coat-dress — one of her favorite silhouettes — teamed with another one of her go-to styles, pointy pumps.

Melania Trump CREDIT: Shutterstock

The coat was adorned with large silver buttons and cut past the knee.

Melania was joined by 13 special guests she and the president invited, including Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian helped get released from prison after meeting with President Trump, who granted Johnson clemency.

The former model also sat near the president’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

Melania Trump (R) waves to the crowd at the 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Last weekend, Melania, along with her son Barron, enjoyed time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., as well as his golf course. Melania wore a red and white striped top with dark pants and pumps when she attended a Super Bowl party. The president and first lady were treated to a performance by Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders.

