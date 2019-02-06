Sign up for our newsletter today!

Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives before US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2019.US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
Melania Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Our first lady got resounding applause when President Donald Trump introduced her today in Washington, D.C., during the State of the Union address.

To no one’s surprise, Melania Trump looked chic in a black coat-dress — one of her favorite silhouettes — teamed with another one of her go-to styles, pointy pumps.

First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in WashingtonState of Union, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
Melania Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The coat was adorned with large silver buttons and cut past the knee.

Melania was joined by 13 special guests she and the president invited, including Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian helped get released from prison after meeting with President Trump, who granted Johnson clemency.

The former model also sat near the president’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in WashingtonState of Union, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019
Melania Trump (R) waves to the crowd at the 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Last weekend, Melania, along with her son Barron, enjoyed time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., as well as his golf course. Melania wore a red and white striped top with dark pants and pumps when she attended a Super Bowl party. The president and first lady were treated to a performance by Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders.

For more of Melania Trump’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Melania Trump’s Super Bowl Outfits Have Something in Common

Melania Trump Uses Subtle Pops of Red to Make All-Brown Outfit Not So Boring on Mar-a-Lago Trip

Melania Trump Returns to DC in Skintight Leather Leggings & Louboutin Flats

Melania Trump Wears Combat Boots During a Surprise Visit With Troops in Iraq

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad