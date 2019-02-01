Melania Trump Uses Subtle Pops of Red to Make All-Brown Outfit Not So Boring on Mar-a-Lago Trip

Melania Trump and the family headed to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., today. Alongside President Trump and their son 12-year-old Barron, they were captured bundled up for the trip as they made their way to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

The 48-year-old first lady showed off a chic camel-colored look from head-to-toe for the flight, paring a $3,875 light brown double-breasted wool coat by Roksanda featuring red trim around the back and sleeves. Matching the coat was a pair of knee-length leather boots boasting a high block heel. The sleek style is by Gianvito Rossi and retails at $1,625. For a pop of color, Trump toted a cherry red Hermès bag, which matched Barron’s puffer coat and her husband tie.

Melania Trump leaving the White House with her son Barron Trump and President Donald Trump. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania’s coat is currently 60 percent off on Farfetch.com. Her Gianvito Rossi Nappa 85 stacked heel boots are also 40 percent off at the moment. Meanwhile, Barron wore beige New Balance runners with sand-colored pants and a red shirt.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s leather knee-length boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Trump family on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to check out all of the shoes Melania Trump wore in 2018.

Want more?

Melania Trump Returns to DC in Skintight Leather Leggings & Louboutin Flats

Melania Trump Shimmers in a Sequined Dress and Metallic Heels for White House Christmas Portrait

Melania Trump’s Cocktail Dress for Hanukkah Sold Out and Looks So Chic With Her Favorite Sky-High Heels