Melania Trump’s Red Dress Sparkles at the Chest and Comes With a Cape at Winfield House Dinner

By Charlie Carballo
President Trump State visit, London, UK – 04 Jun 2019
Red alert: Our first lady made a bold style statement today in the bright hue for a dinner hosted at Winfield House in London during the U.S. State visit to the U.K.

red givenchy dress, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose ahead of a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince Charles and Camilla, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he attended business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Prince Andrew, before traveling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.President Trump State visit, London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
Melania Trump, wearing Givenchy, poses ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in London on June 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
red givenchy dress, US First Lady Melania Trump, Suzanne Ircha, wife of the US Ambassador to London and Camilla, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall smile as they attend a dinner at Winfield House the U.S. ambassador's residence in central LondonPresident Trump State visit, London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump, Suzanne Ircha, wife of the U.S. Ambassador to London and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on June 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump looked elegant in a red wool-crepe gown from Givenchy’s resort ’19 collection. Some eye-catching details include a sequin and bead-embroidered bodice panel and cape sleeves. Under the long skirt hem she had on pointy matching red shoes. The dress retails for around $7,000 (£5,610) on Matchesfashion.com.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter from his first marriage, posed for photos alongside her brothers Eric and Donald Jr. after the meal, writing, “Beautiful dinner hosted by Ambassador and Mrs Johnson, POTUS and FLOTUS in honor of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.”

Ivanka wore a white one-shoulder dress that cut just above the ankle, where her pointy white pumps with crystal embellishments were on show.

red givenchy dress, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince Charles and Camilla, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he attended business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Prince Andrew, before traveling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.President Trump State visit, London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
(L-R): Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Donald Trump and Melania.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though Tiffany, President Trump’s daughter from his second marriage, was not included in the photo, she shared one of her own where she’s seen alongside her siblings wearing a navy blue floor-length dress. “Such a wonderful evening in honor of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Winfield House,” she wrote.

See more photos of the Trump family’s State visit.

