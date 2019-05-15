Melania Trump Wears a Striking Red Dress, Karen Pence Rocks Ruffles and Pointy Pumps at First Lady’s Luncheon

The Congressional Club hosted the 107th annual First Lady’s Luncheon in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to honor Melania Trump.

She held court behind the podium in a red sleeveless sheath dress with a high neckline and asymmetric folding in the front. Trump accessorized the look with a matching red skinny belt tied around her waist while letting her hair flow down. Her choice of footwear wasn’t seen in photos posted to her official Instagram page, but it would be no surprise if the former model had on pointy pumps from Christian Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik — two brands she has worn while carrying out her duties on many occasions.

In each slide, Trump is seen giving a speech while garnering applause from the other women onstage. She captioned the series of pictures: “Honored to take part in the 107th First Lady’s Luncheon today hosted by the Congressional Club. A wonderful opportunity to come together with spouses for a bipartisan event. Thank you for all you do and the generous donations you give that support and care for our communities. #BeBest“

Related Melania Trump Looks Sleek in White Dress & Power Pumps to Celebrate Military Mothers Melania Trump Talks Online Safety in Vibrant Power Pumps & Cocktail Dress With Microsoft's President Melania Trump Marks First Year of 'Be Best' Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

Proceeds from the luncheon benefitted several non-profit organizations including the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation.

Karen Pence (L) poses with her daughter Charlotte Pence ahead of the 2019 First Lady’s Luncheon. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Pence

Karen Pence, whose husband is Vice President Mike Pence, also took part in the ceremony. The couple’s daughter Charlotte shared photos of her mother’s outfit on Instagram — both women were clad in pumps.

“First lady’s luncheon date with mama,” Charlotte captioned a photo. “Proud of you.”

Karen had on a sleeveless pleated polka dot dress that featured a ruffled collar. Completing the look was a pair of black pointy pumps. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a white top with a black skirt and nude pumps.

See more of Melania Trump’s shoe styles.

Want More?

Melania Trump looks sleek in a white dress and nude pumps to celebrate military mothers.

Melania Trump wears strappy Louboutins and denim dress to celebrate first year of “Be Best” initiative.

Melania Trump loves Manolo Blahnik pumps. See all the times she’s worn the style.