Melania Trump’s Red Coat Matches the Soles of Her Stilettos for Arrival in London

President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrived in London last night, and the first lady wore a smartly coordinated outfit.

Melania wore a belted red coat layered over a black dress.

On her feet, the former model sported her go-to stilettos, Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pointed-toe shoes have a 4.75-inch stiletto heel, set near straight to create a seamless stride. Melania chose her shoes in a black patent leather fabrication. But the shoes feature Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole, for a bold pop to go with her coat. The pumps are available to shop on Nordstrom.com for just under $700.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

The president and first lady are in London for the NATO Summit. While in the United Kingdom, they are also expected to attend a royal reception at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive in London, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from her Louboutin So Kate heels, Melania is also a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB, another pointed-toe pump. However, she has been known to mix things up from time to time. In November, FLOTUS stepped out in knee-high boots from Victoria Beckham and budget snake-print flats from Zara. She’s also worn sneakers from Converse and Adidas.

