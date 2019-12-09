Melania Trump Wears Candy Cane Stripes With Red Slouch Boots at Toys for Tots Event

Melania Trump is ready for the holidays.

The first lady wore a festive look as she joined children at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Drive today, Dec. 9, in Washington, D.C.

Trump wore a white shirt with three-quarters length sleeves tucked into a red and white striped Gucci midi skirt with leather trim ($1,980 from Net-a-Porter.com).

Melania Trump speaks with children at a Toys for Tots event in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

The ex-model embraced the cooler weather with her footwear, choosing red slouch boots that peeked out from under her skirt. The boots appeared to be fabricated from leather and featured a pointed toe.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s red boots. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

At the Toys for Tots event, Trump helped sort toys for the organization and worked on greeting cards with young children. Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps. since 1991, collects unwrapped new toys to give to the less fortunate at Christmastime.

Melania Trump holding a toy at a Toys for Tots event in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

The first lady has made a number of recent appearances coinciding with the holiday season, and she’s showing off festive style for the events. For instance, on Thursday, Dec. 5, she pressed the button to light the national Christmas tree clad in a red and white Gabriela Hearst coat.

Melania Trump at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington D.C., Dec. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe looks, Trump is a big fan of stilettos — especially Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

