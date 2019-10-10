Melania Trump Wears Trendy Python Pumps for Be Best Vaping Panel

Melania Trump continued her Manolo Blahnik BB pump streak yesterday for a Be Best panel on vaping at the White House.

The first lady looked chic in a charcoal-gray dress, which she teamed with python-print shoes. Animal print in all forms — from leopard to cow — is a major trend for fall ’19 and into spring ’20, but snakeskin may be the biggest must-have of all.

Melania Trump wearing Manolo Blahnik python pumps at a Be Best vaping panel Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Snake-print appears on nearly everything this season, and Melania found a way to incorporate the reptilian look without sacrificing her typical style. After all, the BB pump has long been a staple of her wardrobe, and she owns it in many different colorways. Named after actress Brigitte Bardot, the BB boasts a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp. The shoe is available at retailers like Nordstrom starting at $625 and going up depending upon color and fabrication.

(L-R): Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, first lady Melania Trump and chief marketing and strategy officer of the Truth Initiative Eric Asche listen to youth from the Truth Initiative, ages 13 to 18 at the White House Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The anti-vaping event was part of Be Best, Melania’s ongoing anti-bullying effort, for which she works with American youth. Teenagers from the Truth Initiative, an organization that spreads the word about the dangers of tobacco, were in attendance at the panel.

“Thank you to the @truthinitiative teens for joining me today & sharing your experiences w/ vaping. It exposed just how invasive these dangerous products have become in our schools & communities. I’m listening & will continue tackling this important issue. #BeBest,” Melania wrote on Instagram.

