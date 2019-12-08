Melania Trump Pops in Turquoise With Leopard-Print Louboutins at a Children’s Hospital

Melania Trump spread some holiday cheer at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The first lady, 49, sported a black turtleneck tucked into a turquoise wool midi skirt from Prada (available at Farfetch.com for $997).

Melania Trump with patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump tried out one of the season’s biggest trends: animal print. She wore her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in a chic leopard colorway. The shoes boast a slim stiletto heel, a low-cut topline and a pointed toe. The upper seemed to be fabricated in pony hair.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Louboutin stilettos. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

“It was a joy to read “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle,” to the patients of @childrensnational today. I am moved by the strength and resilience of these young children. Wishing the patients and staff at this wonderful hospital a very #MerryChristmas #HolidaysAtChildrens,” Trump captioned an Instagram post from the hospital.

She later posted a second photo set, adding that we “even got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus!”

When it comes to her typical shoe style, the first lady tends to go with either Manolo Blahnik BB pumps or Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. She has also been known to work some more affordable styles into the mix, including Converse sneakers and Zara snake-print loafers.

