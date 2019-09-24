Melania Trump Wears an Unexpected Shoe for New York Stock Exchange Visit

Melania Trump rewore heels from a classic French brand — Roger Vivier — on a visit to the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, Sept. 23.

The first lady wore a simple, understated black dress from Prada as she and Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham took third and fourth grades on a tour of the NYSE.

Melania Trump with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to pumps, Trump typically sticks to Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB — both of which are pointy-toe silhouettes with stiletto heels.

Yesterday, however, the former model went with a trendy, square-toed shoe. The Vivier pumps featured a curved heel (around 4 inches high), a patent leather upper and the brand’s signature metal buckle at the toe. The style is available to shop for $775.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Trump mostly wears Louboutins and Manolos, the Vivier pumps have been in her closet since at least June. For a visit that month to Normandy, France, FLOTUS teamed the pumps with a black coat dress. The look was appropriately somber for a visit marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, wearing Louis Vuitton, at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although most of Trump’s wardrobe consists of designer footwear, she’s worked some more affordable styles into the mix — namely, Converse Chuck Taylors, Adidas Stan Smiths and Timberland work boots.

Click through the gallery to see a roundup of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Pops in Colorful Python Pumps at Washington Monument Reopening Ceremony

Melania Trump Shimmers in Iridescent Snakeskin Pumps & Makes a Subtle Sartorial Tribute to Australia

Melania Trump Matches Her Pink Top to Her Heels for Baseball Star’s Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony