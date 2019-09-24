Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Wears an Unexpected Shoe for New York Stock Exchange Visit

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Melania Trump
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

Melania Trump rewore heels from a classic French brand — Roger Vivier — on a visit to the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, Sept. 23.

The first lady wore a simple, understated black dress from Prada as she and Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham took third and fourth grades on a tour of the NYSE.

Melania Trump, Prada dress, Roger vivier shoes, black pumps, New York stock exchange, September 2019, nyse, president stacey Cunningham
Melania Trump with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to pumps, Trump typically sticks to Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB — both of which are pointy-toe silhouettes with stiletto heels.

Yesterday, however, the former model went with a trendy, square-toed shoe. The Vivier pumps featured a curved heel (around 4 inches high), a patent leather upper and the brand’s signature metal buckle at the toe. The style is available to shop for $775.

Melania Trump, New York stock exchange, Roger vivier, bucked pumps, black pumps, shoes,
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Roger Vivier heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Trump mostly wears Louboutins and Manolos, the Vivier pumps have been in her closet since at least June. For a visit that month to Normandy, France, FLOTUS teamed the pumps with a black coat dress. The look was appropriately somber for a visit marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

louis vuitton, roger vivier pumps, US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Brigitte Trogneux (R) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day, Colleville-Sur-Mer, France - 06 Jun 2019
Melania Trump (R) wears Roger Vivier pumps alongside Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, wearing Louis Vuitton, at an event recognizing D-Day on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although most of Trump’s wardrobe consists of designer footwear, she’s worked some more affordable styles into the mix — namely, Converse Chuck Taylors, Adidas Stan Smiths and Timberland work boots.

Click through the gallery to see a roundup of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Pops in Colorful Python Pumps at Washington Monument Reopening Ceremony

Melania Trump Shimmers in Iridescent Snakeskin Pumps & Makes a Subtle Sartorial Tribute to Australia

Melania Trump Matches Her Pink Top to Her Heels for Baseball Star’s Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad