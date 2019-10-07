Melania Trump Wears Prada With Her Favorite Pumps at Red Ribbon Rally for Children

Our first lady continues to promote her initiative to help keep children drug-free through her Be Best campaign. Today she made a stop in Arlington, Va., where she greeted students at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Red Ribbon Rally.
For the event, she had on a black Prada midi dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.
It was a wise choice. After all, Manolo Blahnik himself called his BB pump “a good shoe for every occasion.” Introduced more than a decade ago, the shoes are inspired by French actress Brigitte Bardot. Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointed toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, they help lengthen the appearance of legs. They cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.
Melania congratulated student visual arts content winners, and guests enjoyed a performance by choir students from H-B Woodlawn High School.
Taking to Instagram, the first lady shared photos, writing, “A wonderful Red Ribbon rally at @DEAHQ this AM. Schools are getting ready for #RedRibbonWeek beginning on 10/23. We honor the many law enforcement agents who keep our communities safe & celebrate the students who pledged to live drug free lives today! #BeBest #DEARedRibbon.”
