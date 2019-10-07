Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Wears Prada With Her Favorite Pumps at Red Ribbon Rally for Children

By Charlie Carballo
Our first lady continues to promote her initiative to help keep children drug-free through her Be Best campaign. Today she made a stop in Arlington, Va., where she greeted students at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Red Ribbon Rally.

For the event, she had on a black Prada midi dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Melania Trump, prada dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, Uttam Dhillon, Mika Camarena. First lady Melania Trump, center, and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon, center left, stands at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va.,. Also pictured is Mika Camarena, third from right, the wife of former DEA agent Kiki Camarena who was killed in 1985 while on assignment in MexicoMelania Trump, Arlington, USA - 07 Oct 2019
Melania Trump (center) wears a black Prada dress with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

It was a wise choice. After all, Manolo Blahnik himself called his BB pump “a good shoe for every occasion.” Introduced more than a decade ago, the shoes are inspired by French actress Brigitte Bardot. Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointed toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, they help lengthen the appearance of legs. They cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.

Melania Trump, Uttam Dhillon. First lady Melania Trump, right, and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon, left, pose with students at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, VaMelania Trump, Arlington, USA - 07 Oct 2019
Melania Trump (R) and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon with students at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Melania congratulated student visual arts content winners, and guests enjoyed a performance by choir students from H-B Woodlawn High School.

Taking to Instagram, the first lady shared photos, writing, “A wonderful Red Ribbon rally at @DEAHQ this AM. Schools are getting ready for #RedRibbonWeek beginning on 10/23. We honor the many law enforcement agents who keep our communities safe & celebrate the students who pledged to live drug free lives today! #BeBest #DEARedRibbon.”

Flip through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

First lady Melania Trump, left, applauds art student awardees at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, VaMelania Trump, Arlington, USA - 07 Oct 2019
First lady Melania Trump applauds art student awardees.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

