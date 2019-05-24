Melania Trump Jets to Japan in a Postcard Dress and Sensual ’70s-Inspo Heels

Melania Trump looked summer-ready for Memorial Day weekend as she jetted out from Washington, D.C., to Japan alongside husband President Donald Trump today.

The 49-year-old sported a postcard-print, long-sleeved silk shirtdress from Calvin Klein, which she cinched in at the waist with a narrow brown belt. The dress was initially priced at $3,900 but is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for 50% off ($1,950).

Melania Trump in a Calvin Klein dress with Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the first lady went with soaring navy Christian Louboutin’s Agneska pumps. The shoes boast an almond toe, low vamp and curvy counter that shows off the sides of the foot, with a mid-heel and a pointed silhouette. The brand describes the shoes as “sensual, steeped in 1970s allure.” Set on a 4-inch heel, they retail for $695 on Nordstrom.com.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model accessorized with oversized shades. Melania is a big fan of stilettos, although she occasionally switches things up with a ballet flat or a sneaker. She often chooses Louboutin’s footwear, frequently selecting the brand’s So Kate and Pigalle Follies styles. Her other go-to is Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump.

Melania and Donald Trump heading to their plane. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president wore a black suit with shiny dress shoes, accessorizing with a red tie.

The duo is off to Japan for a four-day tour. The president and first lady first traveled to the country in 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie visited the White House in April, where they helped Melania celebrate her 49th birthday.

Click through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s style evolution.

Watch the video below to see highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Melania Trump Makes a Surprising Choice in Shoes to Plant Flags at Arlington National Cemetery

Melania Trump Visits Military Hospital in Chic Striped Dress & Pointy-Toed Stilettos

Melania Trump Looks Sleek in White Dress & Power Pumps to Celebrate Military Mothers