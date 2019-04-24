Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s Chocolate Hues Look So Sweet With Polka Dots, Snakeskin Pumps and a Chunky Belt

By Allie Fasanella
Melania Trump
Just days after celebrating Easter at the White House, President Donald Trump and the first lady were snapped boarding a flight to Atlanta, where they’ll be speaking about the current opioid crisis at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit.

While Trump donned a classic black suit with an orange tie, the 48-year-old former model showed off a spring-ready look complete with her signature sky-high stilettos. She wore a flowy white and brown polka dot frock with a high neck cinched at the waist with a chunky brown belt and a cream-colored coat overtop.

president donald trump, melania trump
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the mother of one reached for a pair of pointy brown pumps featuring a snake-print finish and sharp stiletto heels. FLOTUS pulled things together with glamorous oversized black shades.

melania trump shoes
A closer look at Melania Trump wearing brown snake-print pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of reports that the president and his wife will be visiting Britain in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that they accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth.

melania trump, president donald trump
Melania and President Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

