Melania Trump Greets the Guatemalan President in a Plaid Coat + Burgundy Pumps

Melania Trump wore a simple, sophisticated look as she and President Donald Trump greeted Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his wife, Hilda Patricia Marroquín Argueta de Morales, at the White House today.

Trump sported a burgundy, navy and white plaid coat. The piece featured a white collar, an A-line silhouette and a midi hemline.

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Jimmy Morales and Hilda Patricia Marroquín Argueta de Morales at the White House, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

For shoes, the first lady went with her typical stilettos, choosing pointed-toe pumps.

Melania Trump at the White House on Dec. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today’s heels came in burgundy and appeared to be fabricated in velvet. They featured a low-cut vamp and topline, a feature designed to flatter the foot and extend the length of the leg.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s power pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s uncertain who designed Trump’s pumps today, but the first lady has two go-to silhouettes she chooses between for most public appearances: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Aside from Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, she has also been spotted in luxe styles from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and Gianvito Rossi. More affordable choices of the former model’s include Adidas Superstar sneakers and Zara snake-print loafers.

Both presidents wore dark suits for their meeting, while Morales wore a black midi-length coat layered over a black-and-white polka-dot dress. She completed her look with nude pointed-toe pumps.

(L-R): Jimmy Morales, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Hilda Patricia Marroquín Argueta de Morales at the White House, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

