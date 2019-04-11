Melania Trump Commands Attention in Hot Pink With Go-To Louboutin Stilettos

Melania Trump knows how to make a style statement.

The first lady turned heads with her look at the White House today as she and President Donald Trump welcomed Korean president Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.

(L-R): Kim Jung-sook, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

The Slovenian-born beauty sported a hot-pink coatdress that went down to her knees. She belted the dress at the waist to highlight her slim figure.

For footwear, Melania turned to her favorite designer: Christian Louboutin. She appeared to be wearing the brand’s So Kate style, which features a pointed silhouette with a pin-thin heel. Set near-vertical, the shoes are designed to improve a woman’s stride; they cost $725.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model went with a simple beauty look and wore her brunette locks down.

Kim Jung-sook looked stylish by the first lady’s side in a silky blush-colored coat with an embroidered pattern. Nude pumps with a mid heel capped off her look.

(L-R): Kim Jung-sook, U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Korean President Moon Jae-In and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Trump wore a dark blue suit with a striped red tie; Moon Jae-in also selected a navy suit, picking a baby-blue tie as an accessory.

The American and Korean first families head into the White House together. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Although the first lady started off as a model, she is longer involved in the fashion industry. Today, Melania focuses on her #BeBest initiative, which aims at improving children’s confidence and eliminating cyberbullying. She is mother to one son, 13-year-old Barron.

