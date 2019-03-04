Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s in Plaid Yellow 4-Inch Heels to Kick Off ‘Be Best’ Tour in Oklahoma

By Allie Fasanella
Melania Trump kicked off her two-day, three-state tour highlighting her “Be Best” initiative in a statement-making look. The first lady was captured modeling a chic navy and yellow outfit at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland today en route to Tulsa, Okla.

The 48-year-old wore a chunky yellow turtleneck sweater and a navy pencil skirt underneath a navy belted coat with a pair of yellow plaid pumps. Trump, who launched the “Be Best” anti-bullying program last May, reached for heels from Manolo Blahnik’s fall ’18 collection.

The brand’s signature BB style, which is named after French movie star Brigitte Bardot, features a yellow multicolored plaid flannel upper, a sky-high 4-inch stiletto heel and a classic pointed-toe silhouette. The same model is available in white, black, gray and red for $695 on Barneys.com.

The former model concludes her tour on Tuesday in Las Vegas, where she’ll be participating in a town hall meeting talking about the opioid crisis.

For more of Melania Trump and her statement-making shoe style, flip through the gallery.

