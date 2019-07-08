Melania Trump Returns to D.C. in a Chic White Dress and Soaring Nude Leather Louboutins

Melania Trump was photographed arriving back at the White House on Sunday after spending time in New Jersey. The first lady looked chic as she returned to D.C. modeling a summery white dress and sky-high stilettos.

The 49-year-old wife of U.S. President Trump showed off a white short-sleeve collared frock cinched at the waist with a matching belt. She styled the mid-length dress with a pair of pointy nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump wearing a white midi dress with pointy nude leather Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of one, who was accompanied by her husband, accessorized simply with oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, the president donned a navy suit with a bright red tie.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump return to the White House after spending the weekend in New Jersey. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of the reveal of a wooden hand-carved statue of the first lady in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. The statue, which was unveiled last Friday, features Melania in the same powder blue Ralph Lauren coatdress she wore for Donald Trump’s inauguration. So far, it has garnered mixed reviews.

A closer look at Melania Trump wearing nude leather Louboutin stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump's Slovenian hometown unveils statue of first lady to mixed reviews https://t.co/9jEXvcoXMw pic.twitter.com/1EMyuxMvbW — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 7, 2019

