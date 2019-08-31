First Lady Fashion: The Style Choices of Melania Trump Vs. Michelle Obama

As a first lady, your fashion choices are bound to be scrutinized — and that’s certainly held true for both Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

Both first ladies share a love of stilettos, although their go-to shoe brands differ. Similarly, both women have championed different fashion labels, with Obama favoring lesser-known American designers and Trump preferring big-name European designers.

When Obama was first lady, she upped the profile of several high-end American labels, among them Jason Wu and Tanya Taylor.

“I wanted to draw attention to and celebrate American designers, especially those who were less established, even if it sometimes frustrated the old guard, including Oscar de la Renta, who was reportedly displeased that I wasn’t wearing his creations,” she wrote in her 2018 bestseller, Becoming.

Michelle Obama in a Jason Wu gown that hid her heels at a 2013 inauguration ball. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The attorney often would mix high-end pieces with affordable finds from brands like Target and The Gap. When it came to footwear, Jimmy Choo’s pumps were a particular favorite.

Michelle Obama wearing Jimmy Choo heels on Inauguration Day in 2008. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since leaving the White House, Obama has become a bit more experimental with her style. While Jimmy Choo’s classic stilettos remain a favorite, she made headlines for her thigh-high gold Balenciaga boots last year.

Michelle Obama wears golden Balenciaga boots at the Barclays Center in December 2018. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Trump has been a steadfast brand of two shoe silhouettes throughout her time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate.

Melania Trump wears an Andrew GN eyelet dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on June 18, 2019. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

With respect to clothing, Trump shares an affinity for Michael Kors with her predecessor. Additional favorite labels include Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

Melania Trump (R) wearing a custom Christian Dior Couture spring ’19 gown with Queen Elizabeth II in June. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Obama, the ex-model has also mixed in more affordable styles from time to time, including Timberland boots and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Melania Trump wears Timberland boots in Puerto Rico in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

