Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
Melania Trump handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House yesterday — and she wore a stylish look for the occasion.

Joined by husband President Donald Trump, the first lady sported a ’70s-inspired Michael Kors fall ’19 trench dress with patchwork detailing, pockets at the hips and an A-line skirt. The trench retails for just under $7,000 and is available for purchase on Neimanmarcus.com.

Melania Trump, michael kors, trench coat, celebrity style, manolo blahnik, bb pumps, stilettos, pointy toed pumps, halloween,
Donald and Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters at the White House on Oct. 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump, manolo blahnik, bb pumps, stilettos, white house, washington, dc, halloween 2019
A close-up look at Melania Trump's Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To go with the coat, Melania opted for her go-to shoes: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The BB has a 4.1-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, meant to lengthen the wearers’ legs. While the shoes comes in a number of colorways and fabrications, FLOTUS went with classic black patent leather. The pumps run for $665 on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Manolo Blahnik, bb pumps, black pumps, stilettos
Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Bergdorfgoodman.com

Yesterday’s outfit may have taken cues from the ’70s, but Melania’s Halloween 2018 look took its inspiration from a different decade: the ’90s. Last year, the former model teamed her BB pumps with a yellow and black plaid dress from Bottega Veneta — which felt reminiscent of the film “Clueless.”

donald trump, melania trump
Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands at the White House's Halloween trick-or-treat event in 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, Melania wore a chic double-breasted brown coat with brown snakeskin BB pumps as she and her husband greeted trick-or-treaters.

melania trump white house halloween, manolo blahnik heels
Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik's BB pumps for Halloween in 2017.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the BB, Melania is a big fan of the Christian Louboutin So Kate and Pigalle Follies styles.

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

