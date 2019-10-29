Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

Melania Trump handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House yesterday — and she wore a stylish look for the occasion.

Joined by husband President Donald Trump, the first lady sported a ’70s-inspired Michael Kors fall ’19 trench dress with patchwork detailing, pockets at the hips and an A-line skirt. The trench retails for just under $7,000 and is available for purchase on Neimanmarcus.com.

Donald and Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters at the White House on Oct. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To go with the coat, Melania opted for her go-to shoes: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The BB has a 4.1-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, meant to lengthen the wearers’ legs. While the shoes comes in a number of colorways and fabrications, FLOTUS went with classic black patent leather. The pumps run for $665 on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Bergdorfgoodman.com

Yesterday’s outfit may have taken cues from the ’70s, but Melania’s Halloween 2018 look took its inspiration from a different decade: the ’90s. Last year, the former model teamed her BB pumps with a yellow and black plaid dress from Bottega Veneta — which felt reminiscent of the film “Clueless.”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands at the White House’s Halloween trick-or-treat event in 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, Melania wore a chic double-breasted brown coat with brown snakeskin BB pumps as she and her husband greeted trick-or-treaters.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps for Halloween in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the BB, Melania is a big fan of the Christian Louboutin So Kate and Pigalle Follies styles.

