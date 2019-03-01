Melania Trump Suits Up in Max Mara With Super-High Heels for Meeting With Rachel Roy

Melania Trump met with designer Rachel Roy at the White House on Feb. 26 — but not to talk fashion.

The stylish ladies met alongside Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi in Washington, D.C., where they discussed what Satyarthi and Roy’s initiatives to help children.

For the meeting, the first lady suited up in a gray Max Mara skirt-suit made of a wool-cashmere blend. The 48-year-old wore a black high-necked blouse tucked into the skirt, which she belted at the waist.

The former model chose black pointy-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin with a soaring 4.75-inch stiletto heel to complete her sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Roy was chic in a white T-shirt and flared capri pants, layering a black blazer over her top. The 45-year-old wore black block-heeled pumps on her feet, pulling her dark locks back into a ponytail.

“Beautiful to hear what @kailash.satyarthi and @rachel_roy are doing to save children and give them a voice. Wishing you continued success!” the first lady posted to Instagram, sharing a gallery of photos of her and her guests.

Trump has known Roy since long before she became first lady — with the pair first having become acquainted over a decade ago. Roy even attended the candlelight dinner in Washington, D.C., that was held as part of the president’s inauguration festivities in January 2017.

(L-R): Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump, Rachel Roy at the candlelight dinner on Jan. 19, 2017. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s shoe style in 2018.

Want more?

Melania Trump Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld — and Reveals a Sketch of the Bespoke Dress He Created for Her

Melania Trump Rocks 5-Inch Heeled Boots on Her Way to Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day in a Head-to-Toe Pink Look