Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Matches Her Pink Top to Her Heels for Baseball Star’s Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
First lady Melania Trump walks to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Melania Trump wears Dior with Manolo Blahnik pumps to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, Sept. 16, 2019.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Melania Trump was suited up today at the White House, opting for touches of pink, to help honor baseball hero Mariano Rivera at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.

First lady Melania Trump walks to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Melania Trump wears Dior with Manolo Blahnik pumps to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, Sept. 16, 2019.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock
dior pink suit, pink high heels, manolo blahnik bb pumps, First lady Melania Trump walks to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Melania Trump wears Dior with Manolo Blahnik pumps to a ceremony for President Donald Trump to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, Sept. 16, 2019.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The first lady chose a Dior suit with a cream-colored blazer and matching cropped, wide-leg pants. Her pink sweater matched the hue of her pointed-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The luxury label’s BB pumps are a favorite of the former model, who often soars in stiletto heels taller than 4 inches high.

The namesake designer crafted the shoes more than a decade ago and named them after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” he has said of the classic style. The shoes cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.

Melania joined her husband, President Donald Trump, to recognize former NY Yankees player Rivera, whose athletic and philanthropic work was celebrated.

“Proud to recognize Mariano Rivera at the @WhiteHouse today to receive the Medal of Freedom,” she captioned a photo. “We celebrate his incredible career in baseball and ability to bring people together, not only through [his] love of the game but also his philanthropic efforts.”

For nearly 20 years, the five-time World Series champ’s Mariano Rivera Foundation has provided educational and support services to youths from impoverished families.

See more of Melania Trump’s love affair with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Want more?

First Lady Fashion: The Style Choices of Melania Trump Vs. Michelle Obama

Melania Trump Returns to the White House in Her Favorite Super Pointy Flats

Melania Trump Wears Spiky Stilettos at a Surfers’ Beach on G7 Summit’s Final Day

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad