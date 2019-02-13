Melania Trump and Colombia’s First Lady Have Super-High Heels in Common

Our first lady popped in pink — to soaring heights — when she played host to her Colombian counterpart today. Melania Trump, alongside President Donald Trump, welcomed Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife, Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval, at the White House, where the former model discussed the opioid crisis with Sandoval and hosted a lunch.

Of course, the meeting was a stylish affair that showed the common ground the women stand on — heels that give a boost at nearly 5 inches.

Melania wore a bright pink belted coatdress that featured a houndstooth pattern and wide lapel. Completing the look was a pair of nude pumps that came in a pointy profile set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Meanwhile, Sandoval had on an ice-blue cropped coat that had dramatic lapels, teamed with a black and white dress. The footnote to the outfit was a pair of Aquazzura’s Sharon pumps done in black leather. The footwear incorporates a pointed toe, ankle strap with side buckle and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

According to CNN, Melania’s spokesperson said the first lady “intends to speak with [Ruiz Sandoval] about our nation’s opioid crisis as part of an overall conversation around Be Best and the issues facing children domestically and around the world.”

Melania is fond of sky-high heels, often seen wearing heel heights around 5 inches. Some of her favorite brands include Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, which feature a 4.7-inch stiletto heel and low-cut topline. Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps incorporate similar style details and are also among her go-to shoes.

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

