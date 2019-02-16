Melania Trump Rocks 5-Inch Heeled Boots on Her Way to Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump kicked off the President’s Day weekend today with a jaunt to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

No stranger to jet-setting, the first lady opted for a comfortable outfit teamed with heeled boots.

Melania Trump wears head-to-toe black on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

The former model made her way past the South Lawn to board Air Force One wearing a ribbed sweater dress, trousers, boots, sunglasses and a handbag — all in black.

The footwear boasted a side zipper and a nearly 5-inch heel.

Melania Trump wears heeled boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Trump walked hand-in-hand with the first lady while clad in a dark suit, blue tie and black dress shoes.

Yesterday, Melania celebrated Valentine’s Day at a center for ill children and their families, dressed in a head-to-toe pink outfit that included a coat over a dress with pointy pumps.

The mother to Barron, one of the president’s five children, favors sky-high heels, often seen wearing heel heights around 5 inches. Some of her favorite brands include Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, which feature a 4.7-inch stiletto heel and low-cut topline. Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps incorporate similar style details and are also among her go-to shoes.

