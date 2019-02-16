Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Rocks 5-Inch Heeled Boots on Her Way to Mar-a-Lago

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Trump, Washington, USA – 15 Feb 2019
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump kicked off the President’s Day weekend today with a jaunt to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

No stranger to jet-setting, the first lady opted for a comfortable outfit teamed with heeled boots.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The Trumps are heading to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the long weekendTrump, Washington, USA - 15 Feb 2019
Melania Trump wears head-to-toe black on her way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The Trumps are heading to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the long weekendTrump, Washington, USA - 15 Feb 2019, black sweater dress, black boots, hermes bag
Detail of Melania Trump’s boots.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

The former model made her way past the South Lawn to board Air Force One wearing a ribbed sweater dress, trousers, boots, sunglasses and a handbag — all in black.

The footwear boasted a side zipper and a nearly 5-inch heel.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The Trumps are heading to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the long weekendTrump, Washington, USA - 15 Feb 2019, black sweater dress, black boots, hermes bag
Melania Trump wears heeled boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Trump walked hand-in-hand with the first lady while clad in a dark suit, blue tie and black dress shoes.

Yesterday, Melania celebrated Valentine’s Day at a center for ill children and their families, dressed in a head-to-toe pink outfit that included a coat over a dress with pointy pumps.

The mother to Barron, one of the president’s five children, favors sky-high heels, often seen wearing heel heights around 5 inches. Some of her favorite brands include Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, which feature a 4.7-inch stiletto heel and low-cut topline. Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps incorporate similar style details and are also among her go-to shoes.

For more of Melania Trump’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day in a Head-to-Toe Pink Look

Melania Trump and Colombia’s First Lady Have Super-High Heels in Common

Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address

Melania Trump Uses Subtle Pops of Red to Make All-Brown Outfit Not So Boring on Mar-a-Lago Trip

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad