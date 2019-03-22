Melania Trump Is the Center of Attention in Bright Orange Snakeskin Heels and a Vibrant Dress

President Donald Trump and the first lady are hosting world leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia at their Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Fla.

While posing for photos to document the occasion today, Melania Trump showed off a vibrant orange, black and white patterned sleeveless frock featuring a midi skirt paired with orange stilettos to match.

Melania Trump wearing wearing an orange, black and white patterned dress with bright orange Manolo Blahnik pumps featuring a pointy toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 48-year-old former model reached for a style she’s worn on several other occasions — Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps featuring a bright orange snakeskin-embossed finish. Trump rocked the same heels with a bird-print Erdem dress last summer and for a trip to Camp David in 2017.

A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing vibrant orange snakeskin-embossed Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

FLOTUS is almost always wearing Christian Louboutin pumps but she’s also a fan of Manolo Blahnik’s signature BB style. Earlier this month, she kicked off her “Be Best” tour in Oklahoma wearing a yellow plaid version.

Melania Trump wearing orange Manolo Blahnik pumps with a bird-print shirtdress last July. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

