Melania Trump Wears 4-Inch Stilettos to White House Tennis Pavilion Groundbreaking

Melania Trump is taking on the animal-print trend.

The first lady posed on Instagram yesterday at the groundbreaking of the White House’s new tennis pavilion clad in a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania teamed her heels with a chic coat dress as she posed with a shovel next to the construction site.

The shoes were an unsurprising choice: the former model has favored BB pumps for all occasions throughout husband Donald Trump’s presidency. Named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot and created more than 10 years ago, the BB boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp.

Melania owns the shoes in loads of fun colorways, but yesterday’s pick was a classic black — done in a trend-forward snakeskin fabrication. The style is available on Intermixonline.com for $935.

Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

“I am pleased to announce the ground breaking of a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds. This structure will be a testament to American craftsmanship and skill. It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and a gathering place for future First Families,” FLOTUS wrote in an Instagram post informing fans of the project. “Thank you to the many talented people involved for their dedication and support.”

