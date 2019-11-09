Melania Trump Jets Off to Alabama in Her Favorite 4-Inch Stilettos

Melania Trump jetted from Washington, D.C. to Alabama today alongside husband Donald Trump — and she looked sleek in head-to-heel black.

The first lady wore a knee-length coat with a ribbed collar and a button-up front, which she layered over a long-sleeved dress.

Melania Trump in a black coat and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps en route from Washington, D.C. to Alabama. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump went with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

The shoes were an unsurprising choice: the former model has favored BB pumps for all occasions throughout husband Donald Trump’s presidency. Named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot and created more than 10 years ago, the BB boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp.

Today’s pair came in a classic black suede. The shoes sell for $625 and up depending on fabrication at Nordstrom.com.

Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

In addition to the BB pump, the other staple of Trump’s wardrobe is the Christian Louboutin So Kate, which similarly has a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Although Trump can mostly be found in either the BB or the So Kate, she has been known to mix footwear from other brands into her wardrobe, such as Victoria Beckham and Roger Vivier. More affordable choices of the first lady’s include Timberland workboots and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Melania Trump in a black coat and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps en route from Washington, D.C. to Alabama. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 17 other times Melania Trump stepped out in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Want more?

Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors

Melania Trump Wears Trendy Python Pumps for ‘Be Best’ Vaping Panel